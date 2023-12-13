2 swastikas spray-painted on wall near apartment complex in Philadelphia's Somerton section

2 swastikas spray-painted on wall near apartment complex in Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating after two swastikas were spray-painted on a wall near a senior apartment complex in Somerton that's home to several Jewish people.

The department said detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation and added that it was imperative they find whoever spray-painted the Nazi symbols.

The swastikas are located on a wall in a green space between the Ephraim Goldstein Apartments and Leo Mall off Bustleton Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Olga Danlovskiy said the space is a popular gathering spot for the apartments' tenants, many of whom are Jewish people of Russian origin.

"I want to cry now when I tell you about everything. I want to cry now," Danlovskiy said. "It's bothering me. It never was like this."

She said it's especially upsetting because the Nazi symbols remind her of family members who died in the Holocaust.

"It has to be stopped," Danlovskiy said. "You don't have to make trouble for people."

She said she now hides her Star of David necklace out of fear for her safety.

Linda Rosenthal wants whoever spray-painted the swastikas to be punished.

"I think that they should be in jail," Rosenthal said. "Cops need to get them and put them in jail for life."

The property manager for Leo Mall said police aren't letting them remove the swastikas until they complete their investigation. The property manager said once the investigation is finished, they'll remove the graffiti "expeditiously."