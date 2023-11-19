Non-explosive device found, secured by The New Jersey State Bomb Disposal Unit: OCPO

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A suspicious item was secured by The New Jersey State Bomb Disposal Unit in Lakewood Township, Ocean County early Sunday morning.

Police were called to 4th Avenue and Forest Avenue in Lakewood Township at around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a suspicious item attached to a utility pole, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

Officials said The New Jersey State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was notified and secured the device.

"The device was found to be inert and non-explosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in the release.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.