Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspicious device found on Amtrak train: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Breaking: Suspicious device found on Amtrak train
Breaking: Suspicious device found on Amtrak train 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an investigation after a suspicious device was found on an Amtrak train Sunday night, police say. CBS3 was told that things are now under control.

Police told CBS3 that an employee found a square device with wire around it just before 10:30 p.m. at the 30th Street Station on Market Street.

Train and pedestrian traffic was temporarily stopped while officials investigated.

An official with Amtrak told CBS3 there was no hold or impact on the trains.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for more updates.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 11:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.