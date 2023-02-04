Suspect taken into custody after deadly Rite Aid stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Philadelphia's Fairhill section Friday night.

Police found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive when they arrived at 200 W Lehigh Avenue in response to a radio call of a person with a weapon/stabbing inside a Rite Aid.

They say the woman was suffering from two stab wounds to the side and was lying on the floor. She later succumbed to her injuries after being taken to Temple University Hospital.

The suspect was taken to the Homicide Unit for questioning and police say a knife was recovered at the scene.