Suspect in custody after fatally stabbing man on SEPTA platform in Kensington: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was taken into custody in connection with a fatal stabbing on a SEPTA platform in Kensington on Monday morning, according to police.

Philadelphia police responded to SEPTA's Somerset station, at 2800 Kensington Ave., after receiving a 911 call reporting someone screaming.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man that had been stabbed in the chest on the westbound platform of the Market-Frankford Line.

Medics took the 30-year-old to Temple University Hospital where he died just before 9:30 a.m., police said.

The stabbing suspect was not identified by police but officials said he was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.