Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after fatally stabbing man on SEPTA platform in Kensington: police

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was taken into custody in connection with a fatal stabbing on a SEPTA platform in Kensington on Monday morning, according to police.

Philadelphia police responded to SEPTA's Somerset station, at 2800 Kensington Ave., after receiving a 911 call reporting someone screaming. 

Police said they found a 30-year-old man that had been stabbed in the chest on the westbound platform of the Market-Frankford Line. 

Medics took the 30-year-old to Temple University Hospital where he died just before 9:30 a.m., police said. 

The stabbing suspect was not identified by police but officials said he was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 2:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.