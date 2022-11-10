Midterm Election 2022: "Red wave" doesn't crash in Pa. races

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Associated Press projects incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has defeated Republican Lisa Scheller in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Many voters told CBS3 this was an election they were not going to sit out on.

"My kids, they're in college and I really wanted their rights to be protected," said Lehigh Valley voter Kathy Dalton.

"Women's rights was big in my list, which is what took me out to the polls," said voter Shelby Vince.

Reproductive rights featured prominently in many voters' decisions, Democratic analyst Eleanor Dezzi told CBS3 Wednesday.

At 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wild declared victory and tweeted: "this seat belongs to the people of our community and so does this victory."

Scheller thanked her supporters in a tweet Wednesday afternoon and announced she conceded the close race to Wild. Earlier that day, she tweeted a video on her future.

I just got off the phone with Congressman Susan Wild and congratulated her on winning a very competitive race. I want to thank all of my wonderful volunteers and supporters who were with me every step of the way during this multi-year journey. — Lisa Scheller (@SchellerforPA) November 9, 2022

"While it may not be as a candidate, I plan to stay engaged in the political process because I believe we still can lend our collective voices to fight for opportunity and prosperity," Scheller says in the video.

Local Democrats were thrilled at the news of Wild's reelection.

"It's a vote for consistency, a vote for moderate Democrats," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, who is serving his first term.

"I'm absolutely thrilled," Tuerk continued. "Susan has been fantastic for our city. We're looking forward to a couple more years with her."

Other voters were less thrilled with the result.

"I feel like the way things are going right now, we needed a big shift, especially in our state and it didn't happen," said voter Austin Himes. "A little disappointing but what are you going to do?"

While some analysts had predicted the 2022 midterm races would produce a "red wave," it never materialized.

The candidates mattered, said University of Pennsylvania professor and political analyst Brian Rosenwald.

"There's just a ceiling for conservative Republicans and extreme Republicans," Rosenwald said. "The problem for Republicans is that's where their base is. That's what the people who show up in Republican primaries want the party to be."