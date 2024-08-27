Pennsylvania woman dead, 2 others injured after Lower Nazareth Township crash, state police say

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 67-year-old Norristown woman was killed in a crash in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police identified the woman as Susan Henderson, a 67-year-old woman from Norristown, Montgomery County. Two other people were injured in the crash.

At about 10:30 a.m., state police said a Colonial Regional police officer saw a 2018 Mercedes Benz traveling on State Route 191 commit a summary traffic violation. The driver of the Mercedes Benz, a 27-year-old man, then turned onto Hecktown Road and started traveling at a high rate of speed.

The 27-year-old man driving the Mercedes Benz then lost control in the area of 4170 Hecktown Road and struck a 2017 Kia Sportage, which was driven by Henderson, head-on, according to state police.

State police said Henderson was taken to St. Luke's Anderson Hospital and pronounced dead. The coroner's office said Henderson died due to "multiple blunt force injuries" and ruled the death a homicide. The 27-year-old man and a male passenger inside the car were also taken to the hospital, but state police didn't specify their injuries.

The crash is under investigation.