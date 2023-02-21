Police looking to identify porch pirate in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a porch pirate in East Mount Airy. Police say the suspect stole a package from a doorstep on the 1000 block of Slocum Street on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the woman's front step, opening her door, and taking the package. The suspect then walks back to a silver Dodge and drives away.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue coat with white sleeves, with the words, "The Future is Ours" on the front and back.

Police ask that if you see the suspect, do not approach them and instead call 911 immediately.