Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan. Here's what local officials are saying.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. In a 6-3 decision, The court's conservative majority found in a 6-3 decision that federal law doesn't authorize the program to wipe out nearly half a trillion dollars in debt.

After the decision, Biden said "this fight is not over" and that his administration will announce what's next Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Read full text of Supreme Court student loan forgiveness decision striking down Biden's debt cancellation plan

"I believe that the court's decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong," Biden said in a statement. "But I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families. My administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American."

Here is what local elected officials are saying about the Supreme Court's decision.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman

"Our government has spent TRILLIONS to bail out the big banks and the CEOs who crashed our economy. Our government canceled MILLIONS in pandemic loans for Members of Congress. Yet SCOTUS is saying we cannot cancel some of the student loan debt for working people.

"This is just ridiculous."Today's ruling is just one of many arbitrary rulings that have been handed down by this extremist court this term. It is becoming crystal clear that some of these

"Justices" are laser-focused on doing the bidding of their rich donors who fly them around the world on their private jets, take them out on their mega yachts, and buy their families' homes in sweetheart deals.

"These Justices don't care about the rule of law. This is a YOLO court, and if they're wondering why so many Americans no longer have trust in the institution, they have only themselves to thank."

Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA-02)

"Today's decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to strike down President Biden's student debt-relief plan will increase the already unbearable burden currently placed on students and graduates. The formidable costs that students face as they leave college or trade school pose an enormous obstacle to their personal and professional development.

"Today, the Supreme Court only worsened this crisis. Our national educational performance is being outpaced and the President's student debt-relief plan would have allowed our country to maintain our edge in both the academic and industrial realms. It is vital to the stability of our nation to fully invest in the potential of the American people, who are our most potent resource."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

"I am disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court today ruled against the Biden Administration's efforts to provide student loan debt relief to individuals who were hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of millions of Americans were eligible for as much as $20,000 in debt relief under the Administration's policy.

"Today's court decision takes that money out of the pockets of hardworking people. Along with yesterday's decision on affirmative action, the Supreme Court has delivered a one-two punch to efforts to make higher education accessible and affordable for everyone.

"Here in New Jersey, we will continue our efforts to make college more affordable and accessible to all those seeking a higher education. I encourage our federal partners to continue seeking solutions to the student loan debt crisis facing many working and middle-class Americans throughout our country."

Philadelphia Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson

"I am extremely disappointed to see that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan from moving forward. Far too many Americans are drowning in student loan debt and it's about time we recognize this as the crisis it truly is.

"Student loan debt is an economic justice issue that must be swiftly addressed. Forgiving college debt is only the first step that must be taken. 2017 data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that nearly 40 percent of student borrowers left college with debt, but no degree.

"We know that not everyone will go off to college or complete a four-year degree, but they still deserve the opportunity to earn a post-secondary credential. For this reason, we must also increase and expand the Pell Grant to allow for students to pursue short-term skills and job training programs. This will allow students to quickly obtain a credential and begin to earn family sustaining and supporting wages. Today is yet another sad day in the country."