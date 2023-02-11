How Paoli Hospital is getting newborns ready for Super Bowl

Everybody joining the Eagles vibes -- even newborn babies

Everybody joining the Eagles vibes -- even newborn babies

Everybody joining the Eagles vibes -- even newborn babies

PAOLI, Pa. (CBS) -- Everyone is joining the Philadelphia Eagles vibe, even newborn babies. Paoli Hospital in Chester County has a special Eagles project of its own.

Identical twins Farah and Layla Teberian are ready for the Super Bowl, outfitted with their customized Eagles caps.

"I love them," mom Tara Teberian said. "It was a surprise and we've had a couple of different ones, which is super exciting."

All newborn babies at Paoli Hospital are getting Eagles caps, handmade by nurse manager Donna Volpe.

"We're all just Eagles fans at heart here," Volpe said, "so we really wanted to commemorate our Super Bowl babies."

Volpe has been sewing, cutting and gluing a variety of designs.

"With our babies, it's just a great unit to be in," Volpe said, "and just adding this little bit of spice is just terrific."

The maternity unit at Paoli is all in for the Eagles, sharing the spirit with the hats.

"The whole staff here at Paoli Hospital is amazing," Laura Shadow said.

Shadow was thrilled to get new Eagles swag for her new baby Joey.

"He has two older brothers who are huge Eagles fans," Shadow said.

Laura and Dan Shadow are planning a Super Bowl party with their new expanded family.

"He's very excited to go home and cheer for the Eagles," Laura Shadow said. "The last time we had a baby, we won the Super Bowl. This is the second time we'll be home with the baby for the Super Bowl."

Tara Teberian and Vahan Teberian, the twins' parents, say their older son was also born the year the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

"It's exciting," Vahan Teberian said. "If they win, we might have to have a couple more."

If the Eagles win, nurses at Paoli are predicting a baby boom in nine months with some celebrations turning romantic and Valentine's Day is Tuesday so there might be an extra big baby boom in November.