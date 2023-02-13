Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna meshes together a decade worth of hits at halftime show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- That Rihanna reign just won't let up. Mama Fenty Rihanna blessed the Super Bowl halftime stage and impressively found a way to mesh over a decade of music in a 13-minute performance.

Kicking the gate open with "Better Have My Money" dressed in dripping candy paint red, Rihanna went through her catalog while taking advantage of the field.

Pop hits such as "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Where Have You Been, Only Girl (In the World)," and much much more were played as the Navy and fans around the world were able to celebrate the superstar returning to the stage after a seven-year hiatus.

Rumors of surprising guests all turn to dust as Rihanna graces the field all on her own. For a quick second of a break, Fenty Beauty's own made sure we saw that product placement.

She did not forget to sprinkle her island roots as the Barbadian star went up in the air the last mash-up of "Run This Town," "Umbrella" and "Diamonds." Just like her Caribbean courter part and "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph who also graced the field singing the Black national anthem Lift Every Voice and Sing.

The halftime show performance just proves how much Mama Fenty was missed, how many hits she has, and her fans are well deserved for some new music.

There's speculation of Rihanna being pregnant after hinting at a special guest but not seeing anyone else on stage. The rumors may be true.

Where have you been Rihanna?