How houses of worship are injecting religious teachings with Eagles spirit

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Houses of worship throughout the Philadelphia region are injecting their religious teachings with Eagles spirit.

St. Mary of the Lakes in Medford went viral after the congregation sang the Eagles fight song during mass last Sunday.

At Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill, Rabbi Micah Peltz said the synagogue is celebrating the Eagles by making signs with the word "Eagles" written in Hebrew and wearing yarmulkes with the Eagles logo.

"People love it and it's fun, and it's a great way to bring the community together," Peltz said. "We want to jump on board and support the Eagles as much as we can."

Houses of worship throughout the Philadelphia region are injecting their religious teachings with Eagles spirit! The story at 6 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/CbmGEf7AlM — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) February 1, 2023

At St. Frances de Sales in West Philadelphia, Father Eric Banecker said many of his parishioners' "Sunday Best" now include shades of green, especially this past Sunday.

"It was probably the highest percentage of Eagles gear at a Sunday mass so far this year," Banecker said.

He plans to include the Eagles in his sermon on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Not sure in what capacity yet," Banecker said. "In fact, I just gave [our school's students] a homily today and talked about the Eagles and compared a Catholic school to a football team."