Philadelphia area breweries making Eagles-theme drinks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Breweries in the Philadelphia area are going all in for the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII, and beer lovers are swooping it right up.

It was canning day at Brewery ARS in South Philadelphia.

"We can't keep this beer in cans or on draft," Brewery ARS owner Sean Arsenault said. "The plan is to have it for the weekend and next week for the parade."

Arsenault says their craft beer South Philly Special has flown out of the beer fridge. He created it in 2018 after the Birds won Super Bowl LII.

"We actually had a beer in the tanks which we named Philly Special," Arsenault said, "and ever since then, at the beginning of every season, we release what we call now the South Philly Special."

The West Passyunk brewery makes everything on-site and has doubled the production for the Eagles-inspired brew due to demand.

Starting Friday, cans of the hazy IPA will go back on sale. It's also on draft.

In Ambler, Forest and Main Brewing Company is joining in on creating Eagles brews.

"It's hard not to get caught up in all of the excitement, especially in Philly," Daniel Endicott said.

In the last three weeks, Forest and Main Brewing Co. released First Down and End Zone craft beers.

"We just have fun with it," Endicott said. "Just something else to get everyone excited about the game and excited about a beer."

First Down sold out shortly after it was released three weeks ago, and End Zone looks soon to follow.

There are only 40 cases left and Super Bowl weekend isn't even here yet.

"Hopefully, we have enough to last until Sunday," Endicott said, "but we're not sure."

Meanwhile, Yardley Distillery started making Bleed Green vodka after the Eagles won the NFC championship game.

As a diehard fan, owner Nicole Rabena says it was an easy decision to bring her beloved Birds into what she loves to do.

"We have an amazing fan base, so to speak," Rabena said. "A lot of people who support us so the word has gotten out."

So far, the Bucks County distillery has some 200 bottles and heading into the weekend, hundreds more are in the works.

Rabena said whatever the outcome may be on Sunday for her beloved Eagles, she's looking ahead.

"When we win, yes we will definitely be making more," Rabena said. "We've even talked about doing it the entire season next season."