Super Bowl LVII: Rittenhouse salon gets into Eagles spirit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Super Bowl spirit is just about at a fever pitch. From apparel to decorations, Eagles fans everywhere are showing their colors ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.

One hair salon is helping us get game day ready for the Super Bowl by adding a pop of color.

A Rittenhouse hair salon is getting into the Eagles' spirit.

"We are Eagles fans in here," Jen Colloton-Eberwein said. "We love the Eagles at Crimson."

That's Colloton-Eberwein from Crimson Hair Studio on Samson Street.

The salon decided to put a fun Super Bowl spin on your everyday hairstyle.

"Basically," Colloton-Eberwein said, "we had some leftover hair extensions laying around. They were blonde. We thought, let's put some green in it."

The salon posted on social media offering Eagles colored hair extensions and tinsel and it took off.

Everyone wanted to get in on the green.

"We have been getting emails, DMs," Colloton-Eberwein said. "People have been calling in so it's really exciting. Everyone wants a pop of color for Sunday. … It's so much fun. I mean with hair, it's a lot of times, it's every day, I need a root touch up, I need a little bit of a trim. But with this, it's fun. Everyone is walking around showing spirit for their home team."

She says the best part is seeing the excitement stretching from the Super Bowl to a simple extension.

"It's so great, so great. It's so nice to see everybody in a good mood," Colloton-Eberwein said. "I feel like with the last couple of years and everything that's going on, especially in the salon industry. As a hairdresser, you hear a lot -- people's problems and things. Everyone's in such a great mood. It's not uncommon to walk down the street and hear 'Go Birds.'"

The extensions cost $20. Appointments can be made by calling 215-545-7807.