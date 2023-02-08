Super Bowl LVII: An unbreakable bond leads to Eagles-Chiefs tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Cherry Hill man was in the fight of his life when a long-lost friend who lives in Kansas City came calling. They're rooting for different teams in Super Bowl LVII, but the two men have an unbreakable bond -- and their story called the attention of the Eagles' president.

The two friends met in the Marine Corps. Fast forward a few years and their friendship and bond are tighter than ever. Now, they're getting to watch a Super Bowl together.

Eagles fan Billy Welsh is surrounded by his son James and his wife.

Although, a few years back, Welsh was in a fight for his life. He was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease.

"I put a Facebook post out on Facebook saying, 'Does anyone have a spare kidney laying around, mine's junk and I need a new one?'" Welsh said.

Cue his Marine Corps buddy John Gladwell from Kansas City, who he hasn't seen in 20 years.

Gladwell decided to get tested and was a match. He called Welsh and said he was coming to Philly.

"I wasn't going to let Billy's son go through any of his life without his dad," Gladwell said.

The transplant was on Oct. 13, 2020.

Both Welsh and Gladwell exchanged jerseys with the No. 13 on them.

In the meantime, both Welsh and Gladwell got a special call from the presidents of both organizations.

The two are going to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

"Let's say the Kansas City Chiefs win," Welsh said jokingly, "I will return this kidney."

After a very long journey, the two are looking forward to the big game and have an even bigger message.

"If you know anybody that needs an organ transplant, don't be afraid to get tested," Welsh said.

The friends are flying out to Arizona at the end of the week and get to watch the game together.