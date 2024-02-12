Super Bowl boost means extra delivery drivers on duty at Media, Pennsylvania, pizza restaurant

MEDIA, Pa. -- No matter which team you were rooting for, the Super Bowl was a win for food delivery. It was a busy night for drivers, dropping off everything from hoagies and wings to pizza and cheesesteaks.

At Pinocchio's Restaurant on Baltimore Avenue in Media, pizza was in high demand.

"Tonight's definitely going to have an impact on our dining room due to the fact everyone will be home watching the big game," said LaVaughn Frame, the manager at Pinocchio's Restaurant. "But we're going to make up for it with our delivery sales and beer sales, of course."

On a normal night, the restaurant only has five or six drivers, but with hundreds of pizza orders, Frame says the restaurant had to increase its staffing on Sunday.

"We're rolling with about 12 drivers right now," Frame said. "We're definitely in a Friday night mode."

Jamie Nichols was one of those 12 drivers. He said he was not stressed because he's been a delivery driver for eight years.

"It's fast," Nichols said. "It's really busy here. Good food, good people."

Nichols knows his routes and is used to delivering food for the same customers, like Terry Salcedo. She hosted a Super Bowl watch party with 18 people at her house in Media. The pizza Nichols delivered to her house was part of a larger spread.

"We have salsa and chips, pretzels, taco dip, pigs in a blanket," she said.

Salcedo says she went to the Super Bowl in person last year, but enjoyed it better this year being at home.

"It's wonderful," Salcedo said. "My grandsons play football. My granddaughters they love whatever the boys are doing. So it's fun."

