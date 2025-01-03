Sunny, cold and windy in the Philadelphia region, feels-like temps in the teens. Here is the forecast.

Saturday will be sunny, cold and windy with temperatures in the 30s, feels-like temps teens/20s

After a brief bout of snow showers Friday, temps will plummet and the ground will prep itself to hold snow during our next snowmaker on Monday.

The weekend will be dry, breezy and very cold with lows in the 20s and highs barely above freezing.

Be sure to take advantage of the dry conditions to prepare for the possibility of our first significant snow of the season on Monday, by getting your fuels, ice melt/shovels, turning on your snow blowers, preparing for school closures, etc.

It's still uncertain exactly how much snow we'll get as it all depends on the ultimate track of the storm.

Farther south will mean less snow, and farther north will ramp the totals significantly.

This storm has widespread 2"+ potential and depending on the track, could produce 3-6" in parts of the area.

After that, we dive into an extremely cold pattern, likely staying below freezing for a stretch of 4-7 days, meaning very little of the snow that falls will be melting any time soon.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this system and continue to bring you the latest, keeping you prepared and protected for the Monday commute.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Breezy and cold. High 33, Low 27.

Sunday: Cold for Birds. High 35, Low 23.

Monday: NEXT Alert: snow. High 32, Low 26.

Tuesday: Sunny, cold. High 33, Low 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High 33, Low 23.

Thursday: Cold continues. High 32, Low 19.

Friday: Still cold. High 36, Low 24.

