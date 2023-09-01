SummerFest 2023: Families enjoy Labor Day weekend at Wildwood Dog Park & Beach

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- It's SummerFest Friday and families have already made their way to the Shore to get a head start on the Labor Day weekend.

Parents and kids are squeezing in one last family vacation before summer comes to a close.

Labor Day weekend festivities have already started in Wildwood.

"It's just taking a few minutes to spend time with your family and kind of get out of your normal work schedule and slow down for a little," Dan Wrist said.

Many families were down at the Shore and celebrating more than just a break from work.

"Today is actually our wedding anniversary," Nanci Kraus said.

Aside from the big milestones, people were also making sure to include some of the most important family members during the holiday.

"The dogs!" Donna Hyndman said.

Dogs like Prince the Puggle and 3-and-a-half-year-old Bernedoodle Quincy took over the Wildwood Dog Park & Beach.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"He loves the sand and it's great because he doesn't get too dirty, and he loves to run around here," Kraus said.

And with all that running, it was time for a water break.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Whether at the dog park, on the beach, or on the pier, families say these memories will last a lifetime.

"I also see my family in the other families here," Kraus said. "I see young kids here and those are the memories that I have forever here."

Now that it's later in the day, we're seeing more and more families coming through.

But this is just the beginning of SummerFest Friday.