SummerFest 2023: Walking on the wild side at Cape May County Park & Zoo

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- It is another say of SummerFest on CBS News Philadelphia. We are once again looking forward to celebrating summer with all of you.

It's a walk on the wild side Friday as we head to Cape May County Park & Zoo.

For more than four decades, the zoo has been welcoming visitors. Take a trip to the zoo and everyone can name a favorite.

The Cape May County Zoo located just off Route 9 in Cape May Court House is just over 85 acres to walk around and it's situated within a park which is 125-130 acres total.

From toucans soaring to monkeys swinging to zebras snacking and lions doing a little sunbathing.

Kids can even hop on over to practice their best impression of the kangaroos.

"A lot of people who are first time visitors just don't know what to expect here and they are honestly surprised at how large our facility is, the variety of animals," Supervising Animal Keeper Kevin Wilson said. "The number of animals we have that are endangered species."

More than 400 animals call this place home.

"Our habitat is really large and really natural looking so the animals have a lot of space," Kim Simpkins.

Senior Primate Keeper Simpkins has been working at the zoo for almost two decades.

"It's just really cool to have the experience to work with animals and be up close to them," Simpkins said.

Theo is one of the newest residents. Born in March, the baby ring-tailed lemur is still staying close to mom.

Another brand new addition to the zoo family although a bit bigger, is Billie Jean, the spectacled bear.

"It's wonderful to have in our backyard," Chris Baum said.

Admission is free.

"It doesn't cost you a dime to come in here and enjoy the facility," Wilson said. "We always ask for donations but the nice thing is the money that visitors give goes directly into the zoo itself."

"This is my first time," Steven Davis said. "I didn't know it was free."

"It's an excuse to get out the house, where you are not breaking the bank," Justin O'Feery said. "Everything is so expensive nowadays. It's just really nice to be able to get out of the house and just walk around and have a day outside, you know."

Another favorite moment, a family memory in the making.

"I know a lot of people who have brought their children back, their grandchildren back and constantly visiting from out of state and obviously the locals have grown up with it," Wilson said. "It's really a part of their family."

Since the zoo is free even small donations from visitors help. They also have some pretty cool animal encounters for a cost.

Of course, the lions, bears, and giraffes are always popular with visitors but we heard some smaller creatures are stealing the spotlight here at the zoo.

Capybaras are a fan favorite. Especially right now, there is a huge capybara craze.

They are known as the world's largest rodents.

"Capybaras are found in South America and they are a fully aquatic rodent," Education Supervisor Kendra Verity. "So, if you check out their feet they have true webbing. These guys love to swim in the water, so much so, we built them an indoor habitat with indoor pools and heated floors."

Visitors love to stop and watch them run or just chill out in their outdoor digs.

Mom Budette, sisters Marigold and Buttercup, and older sibling Capy-chino all love snacking on bamboo.

"Long-leaf bamboo here is one of their favorite treats," Sarah said.

"We are really fortunate here that our capybaras work really well with their keepers and we're able to do personal encounters with them," Verity said. "So being a free zoo, this is one way that we are able to raise money for our zoo and for the capybara."

You can register online for a personal encounter where you get to feed the capybara, it is at a cost, and reservations need to be booked well in advance.