SummerFest 2023: Sea Isle City Food Truck Fest

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- An estimated 6,000 people are expected to attend this weekend's Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival.

The festival includes nearly one dozen food trucks and vendors and it's located at 63rd Street and Landis Avenue.

Elizabeth Brown and her husband started the event nearly a decade ago.

"Nine years ago, there was basically nothing of the sort in the area. You had to go to the city or travel to our friends in the north in order to try to get a food truck," Brown said. "It's as advantageous for the trucks as it is for our visitors that are down here so it's fun to get everyone together."

One of the food trucks at this year's festival is Bake N' Bacon, which specializes in cuisine that includes bacon.

"I feel like cooking is one way to bring people together and I really love what I do, so I feel like the food tastes like love," Justin Coleman, owner of Bake N' Bacon, said. "The aesthetics of food, how we plate everything, from the taste, the flavors, everything that we put into it, like, you could tell that it comes from us with love."

The food truck festival lasts till 8 p.m. Friday night and will start back up again Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.