SummerFest 2023: Sea Isle City Beachcombers guided tours

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Every summer, hundreds of families get to learn more about the shells and animals they can find at the beach thanks to Sea Isle City Beachcombers' guided tours.

Sue Williamson chairs the guided tours, which teach families what they can find at the beach, from shells to crabs and turtles.

"I am a retired elementary school teacher, so I have not lost my joy for teaching, and I just love seeing kids learn something," Williamson said. "So, hopefully, this will get them ignited and go, 'Maybe I want to grab a book and learn a little bit more about shells or maybe I want to someday be a marine biologist.'"

CBS News Philadelphia.

Dougie Luciano went looking for something special to present to his new third-grade friends in a few days.

"If I find, like, a giant starfish, maybe I could bring that! That'd be cool," Luciano said. "It's, like, really exciting! Finding shells are fun!"

The guided tours will end for the season on August 31. More information on the tours can be found here.