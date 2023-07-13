Summer Saturdays return to10 Free Library of Philadelphia branches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer Saturday hours are back at the Free Library of Philadelphia. The library said Thursday that 10 library branches will open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. beginning this Saturday through Aug. 26.

The Parkway Central Library and three of the library's regional branches had summer Saturday hours prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the library said many other branches did not.

In a news release, the library said the additional Saturday hours will provide a safe space for the city's youth with school out of session.

"The library is truly grateful that Mayor Kenney and the City Council chose to approve the necessary funding for these Saturday hours," Free Library of Philadelphia president Kelly Richards said. "We also want to thank our frontline staff for volunteering to work overtime to cover these additional hours."

Here are the 10 branches with summer Saturday hours.

Cecil B. Moore Library: 2320 Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Haverford Library: 5543 Haverford Avenue

Charles Santore Library: 932 South 7th Street

Kensington Library: 104 West Dauphin Street

Eastwick Library: 2851 Island Avenue

Nicetown-Tioga Library: 3720 North Broad Street

Fox Chase Library: 501 Rhawn Street

Tacony Library: 6742 Torresdale Avenue

Greater Olney Library: 5501 North 5th Street

Walnut Street West Library: 201 South 40th Street