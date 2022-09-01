Summer of Swing in full motion at Morris Arboretum through end of September

Summer of Swing in full motion at Morris Arboretum through end of September

Summer of Swing in full motion at Morris Arboretum through end of September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are so many of us that get a little down knowing summer is coming to an end. But at the Morris Arboretum, they have a way to keep those spirits high.

"Every time you sit on a swing, you feel like you're six or seven years old. Especially in these huge trees, you feel like a little kid," Bryan Thompson-Nowak said.

This summer may be flying by, but at the Morris Arboretum, their Summer of Swing is still in motion. Where in plain sight, or tucked away, you can spot swings of all sizes.

Each one is meant for you to pump your feet and take a peek through the leaves and branches that live on the 92 acres.

"The things we have here are these massive trees and a lot of these trees people walk past every day. So we wanted to draw people in, look up and engage with the swings and get engaged with nature and trees," Thompson-Nowak said.

There are 10 swing sites in total. Each swing with a different length rope for the bigs and littles.

The swings will be around until the end of September.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.