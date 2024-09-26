Pennsylvania boxing coach preparing to fight seven-time world champion Sugar Shane Mosley in Chester

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Chester County boxing coach is getting ready for what could be one of the biggest fights of his life.

Bob Kofroth is the owner and head coach at Elite Edge Boxing in Downingtown and Malvern. He is getting in the ring and training to go up against seven-time world champion Sugar Shane Mosley this weekend.

"I feel like my situation is almost like a Rocky story," Kofroth said. "I came from nothing. A lot of people don't know anything about me. I got a huge opportunity."

It's an opportunity to show the world what he's made of.

Mosley, now 53, is coming out of retirement for a celebrity boxing event at Harrah's Casino in Chester at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

When asked what his strategy is to beat Mosley, Kofroth responded: "I grew up watching him. I know a little bit about him. I'll keep everything else kind of to myself. We'll see all that come out on Saturday."

Damon Feldman, CEO of Official Celebrity Boxing, the company that organized the event, said Kofroth is a last-minute replacement for another boxer who got hurt.

"It's great because he [Kofroth] is getting a lot of promotion, help his business out," Feldman said. "He has a great family and he's a good guy."

Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said the event, expected to draw 1,000 people, is a big deal for the city, which is in the process of exiting receivership two years after filing for bankruptcy.

"We are ready, willing and able to take on the big events," Roots said. "We're revitalizing our city. Arts and entertainment is going to be a big part of it. All roads lead to Chester."

As for Kofroth, he said his confidence is high.

"I love boxing," Kofroth said. "I feel like true boxers, true fighters, to be able to go out there and go toe to toe with someone that's done it the best, arguably, that's just worth its weight in gold for me."