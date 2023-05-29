2 people shot, 5 injured after shooting near Subaru Park

Several people injured after shooting in parking lot of Subaru Park in Chester

Several people injured after shooting in parking lot of Suburu Park in Chester

Several people injured after shooting in parking lot of Suburu Park in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were shot and five were injured after a shooting near Subaru Park in Chester. City of Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky says the shooting happened outside the stadium at West Front and Norris Streets, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 17-year-old female was shot in the hand. A second gunshot victim, a 17-year-old male, arrived at the hospital and is in critical condition.

It's still unclear what led to the shooting.

Although the shooting happened outside the stadium, police say it was within line of sight of the stadium, right near Lot A.

Witness information suggests a group of about 100 teens was celebrating the end of the school year and high school graduation when they were ambushed.

Gretzky says that it was first unclear if this was an actual shooting given the amount of calls for fireworks. When they got here, they first found a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the hand.

According to police, the other victims were possibly injured in a stampede while running away from the gunfire.

The shooting happened a few hours after the Philadelphia Union's affiliate team, Union II, played a 7 p.m. game against Crew II. Police say there is no link between activity at the park and the shooting.

No arrests have been made.