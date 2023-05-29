Watch CBS News
Several hurt after gunfire near Subaru Park in Chester: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Several people are injured when gunshots rang out in the parking lot of Subaru Park in Chester, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot and multiple others injured.

It's not clear yet exactly how many people are injured or the extent of the injuries.

A few hours before the incident, the Philadelphia Union's affiliate team, Union II, played a 7 p.m. game against Crew II.

