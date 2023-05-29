Several hurt after gunfire near Subaru Park in Chester: police
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Several people are injured when gunshots rang out in the parking lot of Subaru Park in Chester, police said.
Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot and multiple others injured.
It's not clear yet exactly how many people are injured or the extent of the injuries.
A few hours before the incident, the Philadelphia Union's affiliate team, Union II, played a 7 p.m. game against Crew II.
