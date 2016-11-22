Study: Men Who Exhibit Playboy Behavior More Likely To Suffer Mental Health Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new study reveals that misogynistic men are more likely to have mental health issues.

Researchers found that men who are sexist could suffer from mental health issues, such as depression and substance abuse.

"Some of these sexist masculine norms, like being a playboy and power over women, aren't just a social injustice, but they are also potentially bad for your mental health," Joel Wong, an associate professor of counseling psychology at Indiana University Bloomington and lead author of the study, told Thomson Reuters Foundation.

82 Percent Of Middle School Students Unable To Differentiate Between Real, Fake News, Study Finds

Researchers analyzed more than 70 studies involving more than 19,000 men over 11 years.

According to Thomson Reuters Foundation, researchers studied 11 norms considered by experts to reflect society's expectations of traditional masculinity. That included a desire to win, risk-taking and their status in society.

Wong said the traits that were most closely linked to mental health problems were playboy behavior, power over women and self-reliance.

"Men who have trouble asking for directions when they're lost, that's a classic example of self-reliance," Wong explained to Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Rocky: 40 Years Later, He's Still A Lovable Underdog

The study also found that men who suffered from these mental health conditions were less likely to seek treatment.

Wong added that the "primacy of work" was not significantly associated with mental health-related outcomes.

"Perhaps this is a reflection of the complexity of work and its implications for well-being. An excessive focus on work can be harmful to one's health and interpersonal relationships, but work is also a source of meaning for many individuals," Wong told Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The study appeared in the Journal of Counseling Psychology.