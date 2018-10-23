Study: Men Who Exercise Before Child Is Conceived Can Pass On Long-Term Positive Health Effects
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new study finds men who exercise before their child is conceived can pass on long-term positive health effects.
Researchers say dads who hit the gym have children who exhibit lower body weight and decreased fat mass.
The children are also more likely to have improved glucose metabolism which reduces the risk of disease.
The findings were published in the journal "Diabetes."
