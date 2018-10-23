Watch CBS News
Health

Study: Men Who Exercise Before Child Is Conceived Can Pass On Long-Term Positive Health Effects

/ CBS Philadelphia

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new study finds men who exercise before their child is conceived can pass on long-term positive health effects.

Researchers say dads who hit the gym have children who exhibit lower body weight and decreased fat mass.

The children are also more likely to have improved glucose metabolism which reduces the risk of disease.

The findings were published in the journal "Diabetes."

First published on October 22, 2018 / 9:50 PM

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.