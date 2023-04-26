12 students drink juice mixed with possible opioid at West Philadelphia school: authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twelve students drank grape juice ingested with a possible opioid at a school in West Philadelphia, police said Wednesday. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at Crossroads Accelerated Academy in the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue.

The School District of Philadelphia said believes a student brought in the drug and shared it with their classmates.

Five students were treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and five are at home with their parents, the school district said.

"We take situations like this very seriously as they have the potential to compromise the safe and appropriate learning environment we strive to provide to our students every day," a spokesperson for the school district said in a statement. "Per the School District of Philadelphia Code of Conduct, alcohol and/or drugs are prohibited from being on school property. We encourage families to speak to their children about the dangers of drug use and consuming an unknown substance and have resources available if guardians need additional support."

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating.