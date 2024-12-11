13-year-old boy stabbed by classmate at Philadelphia school, police say

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after school officials say he stabbed another student at Philadelphia Learning Academy-North, also known as PLA-North, on Wednesday.

At around 9:15 a.m., police responded to a call of a person with a weapon at the school at 4224 N. Front St. in the Feltonville neighborhood.

Police said the 14-year-old boy stabbed a 13-year-old boy with a pair of scissors. The boy was treated by paramedics for superficial stab wounds to his left arm.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes while police investigated.