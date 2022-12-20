Student in custody, firearm recovered at Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia elementary school has been placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a student bringing a firearm into the building. The principal of Farrell Elementary placed the school on lockdown around 8 a.m.

The school is located on the 8300 block of Castor Ave in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

Police say the student is in custody and the firearm has been recovered.

Officers are on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.