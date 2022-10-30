Watch CBS News
Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. 

The student's body was discovered Saturday night. 

Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 8:03 AM

