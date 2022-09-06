Watch CBS News
Strong winds, rough seas contributed to power boat being beached in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- For the second straight day a boat ended up beached in Ocean City. A powerboat got stuck at North Street Beach on Tuesday. 

Officials say the boat was traveling from Avalon to Atlantic City for a boat show on Thursday but strong wind gusts created rough seas and could have been what caused them to become beached. 

The two passengers are safe and the boat has been towed away. 

On Monday, a sailboat ran aground on 9th Street Beach after hitting a jetty. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:40 PM

