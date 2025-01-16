Nonprofit Strike It Strong aims to empower women through self defense classes

Self defense classes teach women to "strike it strong" to feel safe and empowered

Strike it Strong is a local group that hosts self-defense classes aimed at making women feel safe and empowered.

Friends Cheryl Squadrito and Nancy Starr started the nonprofit during the holiday season as a way for women from 14 to 104 to learn the basics for protecting themselves in sticky situations.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Strike It Strong is partnering with Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer for a special self-defense class at the Gloucester Township Recreation Center.

The class will be led by Jamie 'Big Mama' Miller, a former MMA fighter, who will teach situational awareness and practical self-defense tactics. Miller will review practical exercises and demonstrations for self-defense while encouraging women to trust their instincts in dicey situations. This workshop is exclusively for women, providing a safe and supportive environment to learn self-defense basics.

Strike It Strong reminds women to always be aware of their surroundings by using these basic tactics.

1. BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS.

Attackers target women who are distracted and look like easy marks. Keep your eyes open and don't wear headphones. Stay in areas you know that are well-lit.

2. TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS.

If something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't.

3. PRACTICE YOUR SKILLS.

If you learn some techniques in a workshop or online… PRACTICE! You need to develop muscle memory and power if you want it to work.

4. STAND TALL.

Present yourself with confidence because your body language sends a message. Human predators tend to seek out the weakest victims.

5. KEEP YOUR SPACE WITH STRANGERS.

An experienced predator sometimes interviews women to see if they will be good victims. Make sure you stay out of the grab range when talking to people you don't know.

Strike It Strong's event with Gloucester Township runs from 7:15 until 8:45 p.m. at the Gloucester Township Recreation Center, located at 80 Broadacres Drive in Clementon, New Jersey.

You can register online at strikeitstrong.org.