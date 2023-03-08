Stream our 4 p.m. newscast on CBS News Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're airing soccer this afternoon on CBS 3, but you can still watch CBS News Philadelphia at 4 p.m. on our stream.

The UEFA Champions League match featuring Bayern Munich vs. PSG airs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

So you can watch our 4 p.m. news on our streaming channel, CBS News Philadelphia.

Once coverage of the soccer match ends, CBS News Philadelphia at 5 p.m. will air on CBS3 and our streaming platform.

How to watch CBS News Philadelphia on your phone, TV

You can watch the stream in the player above or on the CBS News Philadelphia app.