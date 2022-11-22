Watch CBS News
Local News

Stray bullet strikes SEPTA bus passenger in Frankford

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Passenger recovering after struck by stray bullet on SEPTA bus overnight
Passenger recovering after struck by stray bullet on SEPTA bus overnight 01:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus has become a crime scene after a passenger was struck by a stray bullet overnight Tuesday. Now, police are searching for the shooter.

Police say eight people including the victim were aboard the No. 56 bus when a stray bullet broke through a window, hitting a 35-year-old man and shocking passengers. 

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street in the city's Frankford section. The passenger was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition.

A bullet hole was visible on the side of the bus. 

The bus driver told police he heard gunshots on the 4000 block of Torresdale.  No one else, including the driver, was hurt.

No further information is available at this time.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 5:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.