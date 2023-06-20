Strands for Trans part of trans-friendly barbershops and salons network

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Getting a regular haircut can be a regular ordeal for transgender people because it sometimes leads to discrimination. Pony Rivers says a simple haircut often isn't so simple when you're trans.

Rivers says some stylists pushed back when he asked for a traditionally male cut.

"They perceive me a certain way, therefore I should get a certain haircut," Rivers said.

Other trans customers report similar experiences. In California, there were two separate lawsuits against barbershops after trans customers say they were refused a cut because of their identity.

"When you're a trans person going into a broy barbershop, and you're looking to get a haircut, a short haircut, it can be a little daunting sometimes," Xavier Cruz said.

Cruz and JP Gomez decided to step in. They own Barba Grooming Boutique in New York. Part of a network of trans-friendly barbershops and salons they created called Strands For Trans. It started small but then.

"Last year, with all the anti-trans laws going on, we went viral," Gomez said.

More than 7,000 salons and barbershops in all 50 states and 28 countries signed up to be part of the online database. Anyone can search for a salon in their area.

These stickers in the window indicate everyone is welcome.

"When you get a haircut that makes you feel amazing," Gomez said. "Everyone should have the right to feel that great."

Rivers says getting a haircut may seem like a little thing but it carries a lot of weight.

"To live every day who you want to be, that's what we all want," Rivers said.

A fresh cut that lets Rivers be who he is.

You can find salons participating in your area by going to Strands For Trans.