Stotesbury Cup Regatta takes over Schuylkill River this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the largest high school rowing regatta in the world, is taking over the Schuylkill River this weekend. It's a major event in the rowing world and a long-standing Philadelphia tradition.

The regatta is a major event in the rowing world. On Friday morning, we got to see some fierce competition as rowers raced up the Schuylkill for their time trials.

The race, which is one of the largest in Philadelphia, can draw crowds of up to 10,000 people with about 5,000 competitors participating from about 400 schools.

We've already seen teams from upstate New York, Wilmington, Mays Landing and more.

Last week, college rowers moved the Dad Vail Regatta to the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, because organizers were concerned about the depth of the Schuylkill River. The Stotesbury Regatta will continue on the river, where it's been since 1927.

We spoke with rowers past and present about what this day means.

"It's a Philadelphia tradition," Concord High School coach Clete Graham said. "Edward T. Stotesbury donated the cup in 1927. He was a Philadelphian. Lived out in the Fort Washington area. Dad Vail is the big college race and Stotesbury is the week after. It's the big high school race. So a lot of former rowers in Philadelphia rowed in Stotesbury when they were a kid."

"It's really cool," Concord High School rower Michael Trungold said. "You're spending the whole season preparing. Every single day, you're out in the water. You're working with your team, you're getting stronger, you're getting faster so it's really good to be able to then go to regatta and put it all to the test."

Semifinals start Friday and go through Saturday afternoon. The finals are after that.

We asked one rower about the motivation and she told us, of course, it's the medals.

Everything is expected to wrap up by 6 p.m. Saturday.