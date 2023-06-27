Philadelphia to host largest-ever Stonewall Sports National Tournament​

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia will host the largest-ever Stonewall Sports National Tournament in mid-July. The tournament is designed to lift up the LGBTQ community through sport.

"There's something special here in Philadelphia," Eric Cottrell, director of operations of the 2023 Stonewall Sports National Tournament, said, "that I think our community comes together in a way that maybe isn't always replicated in other cities."

Philadelphia will be able to show off just how special it is when it hosts the 2023 Stonewall Sports National Tournament.

"This is a great opportunity to show what Stonewall Philly means to the other chapters around the country," Cottrell said.

The LGBTQ community-based nonprofit has 26 chapters across the country. Sports include dodgeball, bowling, billiards and kickball, among others.

Locally, the kickball seasons are played Sunday afternoons at Marconi Plaza in South Philly.

Philadelphia also has one of the largest chapters. Matt Forrest is the commissioner.

"There's a charm to Philadelphia," Forrest said. "I think most people who live here would say we're a little underrated, but Stonewall people know about us. This is a way to show off our community and also the city at large."

Now, there are many sports leagues here in Philly that you can join playing anything from kickball to baseball and even soccer. However, they say league is more than just about sport.

"Stonewall is about taking one of the largest cities in the country," Forrest said, "and making it feel like you have a very specific place for you."

"It's just a really finding your place in a large city," Cottrell said. "It helps you feel that you've got a spot, that you've got a family, you've got support."

Registration for the tournament is at max capacity.

Events will be held throughout the weekend of July 14 at several locations.

"Excited to show off what Philadelphia has in our arts and our culture and our food scene," Forrest said.