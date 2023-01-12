Watch CBS News
Stolen exotic baby parrot returned to New Jersey store

Stolen exotic baby parrot found safe
DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –  An exotic baby parrot swiped from a Burlington County pet store is safe Thursday night and a suspect has been arrested.

Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran Township posted this new photo of the pineapple green-cheek conure.

They say the bird is doing well and getting extra care.

According to the store, another pet store recognized the suspect on surveillance video.

They contacted police, who recovered the bird.

Thirty-nine-year-old Manuel Roble of Penns Grove, Salem County, was arrested.

Roble is charged with third-degree shoplifting and released on a summons.

There is no information on the other person that was seen in the pictures the store released earlier Thursday.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 6:24 PM

