Sting, Shaggy to launch electric music festival in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Best friends and award-winning artists Sting and Shaggy are launching an electric music festival in Philadephia. The duo announced Monday they have been collaborating to curate "One Fine Day Festival" to be held at Fairmount Park.

Sting and Shaggy will co-headline the event, performing their biggest hits together. Other performers include Thundercat, Koffee, Tank & The Bangas, G. Love & Special Sauce, KES, Flor De Toloache, and Giordana Angi.

The one-day festival will be held at the Mann Center on September 9, 2023, according to organizers. Presale tickets will be available from May 16 at 10 a.m. EST to May 18 at 10 p.m. EST. General admission sales will begin at 10 a.m. EST on May 19.

The One Fine Day performance in Philadelphia will be the only time Sting and Shaggy will be performing together in the U.S. in 2023, organizers say.

CBS Philadelphia is the exclusive media partner of the One Fine Day Festival.