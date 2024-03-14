Burlington County, New Jersey, drive-in opens early with nice weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the first 70-degree days of the year hit, cars start rolling into this Burlington County spot. Lights are officially back on for service at Stewart's Drive-In in Burlington Township, and a little earlier in March than usual.

"We usually open around the first day of spring, but with the weather forecast, I bumped it up," owner Kirk Xenakis said.

For those who don't know, Stewart's is the place where windows serve as a tray table as customers eat in their cars. Some even tailgate on the grassy lawn, eating in the bed of a truck or on a picnic blanket.

"We had to come on the first day!" Meghan Viereck said.

Viereck came with her 6-year-old daughter, Paige, after she picked her up from school.

Across the parking lot, Jennifer Wallrath from Springfield Township came with her husband, Bill, and their 15-year-old daughter, Carlie.

"You have to come out. It's a no-brainer. It's like going down the shore on the first great day," Wallrath said.

The kitchen was rocking with nearly every spot in the parking lot taken up.

"We do OK on rainy days, but we love sunshine!" Xenakis said with a laugh.

Menus are hard to come by amongst these regulars. It seems like just about everyone knows their order by heart.

"I got french fries!" Paige Viereck said before taking a sip of her drink.

"The original chicken cutlet sandwich [with] lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise," Wallrath added.

"Pork roll and cheese and the cheesesteaks, and the cheese fries," Meghan Viereck said.

"Gotta get the root beer!" Bill Wallrath reminded everyone.

For many, the drive-in is a tradition.

"Our parents did it with us. We did it with our parents," Jennifer Wallrath said.

The Burlington County staple has been around for nearly 80 years, and in Xenakis' family since 1969.

"We have a very loyal fanbase in the community and they've been patronizing us for years," Xenakis said.

Safe to say, these regulars will be back without question.

"Usually about once a week, we try and get here," Meghan Viereck said.

"We're a family business, so my boys are out here right now, my girls help out, my wife's a big support, and my sister is a big help," Xenakis said. "I'm gonna do it as long as I can, and I hope they would take over when I can't anymore."