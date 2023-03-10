Bucks County teacher charged for attempting to meet minor for sex: authorities

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County teacher was charged with attempting to meet someone he believed to be a juvenile at a Buckingham Township park for a sexual encounter, authorities say.

Steven Struzinkski, 42, of Plumstead Township, was charged with criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor. He's a high school teacher in the Council Rock School District.

Police say the investigation began on March 1 when an individual went to the Buckingham Township Police Department to file a police report regarding a man who had engaged in unlawful contact with a minor.

According to police, a witness told them from May 20, 2022, to May 23, 2023, he had been posing as a 13-year-old boy and had engaged in a texting relationship with an adult male, later identified as Struzinkski.

The witness told police he first met Struzinkski on a social media dating application, where he indicated he Was 13 years old. But Struzinkski initiated explicit sexual conversations and solicited sex, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly arranged to meet the boy at George Bush Park in Buckingham Township on May 23, 2022.

Police say on that day at 3 p.m., Struzinkski arrived at the park. A witness took a photo of the vehicle and its license plate, according to authorities.

Police say Struzinkski then fled the park.

Struzinkski was arraigned and committed to Bucks County Correction facility on bail at $250,000.