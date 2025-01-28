Chester, Pennsylvania police commissioner on leave after investigation into traffic incident

Philadelphia Whole Foods Market becomes first store of Amazon-owned chain to unionize | More news

Philadelphia Whole Foods Market becomes first store of Amazon-owned chain to unionize | More news

Philadelphia Whole Foods Market becomes first store of Amazon-owned chain to unionize | More news

Chester, Pennsylvania Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky is on leave while his department investigates a traffic incident that took place Sunday night, a spokesperson for Mayor Stefan Roots confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Gretsky was placed on leave Monday. Maj. Katrina Blackwell is serving as acting commissioner while the traffic incident is under investigation, the spokesperson said.

The news was also confirmed in a Facebook post on the city's official account.

Facebook/ City of Chester, PA Government



Officials did not release details of the incident, including where it occurred or what time of day.

We've reached out to authorities including the Delaware County District Attorney's Office for comment.

Chester officers are members of the Fraternal Order of Police William Penn Lodge No. 19. Leadership at the lodge declined to comment.