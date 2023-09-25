Steelers' charter flight home from Las Vegas makes safe emergency landing in Kansas City due to oil pressure issue in plane engine

Steelers' charter flight home from Las Vegas makes emergency landing in Kansas City Steelers' charter flight home from Las Vegas makes emergency landing in Kansas City 00:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter flight home from Las Vegas was forced to make an early-morning emergency landing in Kansas City.

The flight from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh after the Steelers' Sunday Night Football game win took off just after 9 p.m. local time.

KDKA's news crew of Rich Walsh and Ian Smith were onboard the plane and tell us that the Airbus A330-900 landed safely just after 5 a.m. (Eastern time) in Kansas City due to an oil pressure failure in one of the plane's engines.

Fire trucks are at the scene inspecting the plane.

No one is injured and we're told that everyone was still on the plane while it was being inspected.

Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten says that the team is making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward posted on X about the emergency landing, joking about it being due to a call made during Sunday night's game against Minkah Fitzpatrick for roughing the passer.

Dang emergency landing in KC.I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 “roughing the passer call” but seriously landing KC………. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

Heyward went on to say that the Steelers might need a ride to Pittsburgh from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who are rumored to be dating.

Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

A spokesperson for KCI Airport tells KCTV, the CBS affiliate in Kansas City that a replacement plane will be landing in Kansas City around 10 a.m. eastern time from Atlanta and the team will then be returning to Pittsburgh on that plane.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.