Stationery store Jot Plan Repeat started from a love of journaling

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- It's Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas and one of the last major shopping days of the winter holiday season. If you are looking for a special gift, there's still time.

And why not a journal, planner or other stationery your recipient can write in every day and think of you?

Sisters and business partners of Jot.Plan.Repeat, a specialty gift pop-up shop based in Cherry Hill Mall, joined us on our newscast this morning.

Co-owner Kia Branch says this business was created out of doing things she and her sister love.

"My sisters and I, we all love to plan and journal. We thought if we love to do it, why wouldn't others?" Kia said.

Kia along with her two sisters including Patient Branch created an online store with journals, mugs, planner and gift items for everyone.

From online to now a kiosk inside Cherry Hill Mall, the sisters have partnered their Black-owned business with other small businesses to sell products and even make their own collection called BLACK.

"Everybody wants to see themselves. You may not have seen yourselves in mainstream media," Branch said. 

JOT.PLAN.REPEAT can be found inside Cherry Hill Mall or online at jotplanrepeat.com

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha Bailey joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 1:56 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

