State Sen. Kim Ward calling state Senate back to work on budget

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Senate Republican leader Kim Ward is calling the Pennsylvania state Senate back to work today.

She said it's time to end the impasse over the state budget.

Pennsylvania has been operating without a budget for just over a month.

Sen. Ward said the Senate is prepared to finish its work on the budget and said that she hopes the state house will do the same.