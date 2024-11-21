Dates announced for second "Stardew Valley" concert tour, Symphony of Seasons

One of the best-selling indie video games of all time is showing off its soundtrack once again with a global orchestral world tour.

The sounds of Stardew Valley, a farm simulator game developed by ConcernedApe, will be featured in the Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons concert tour, ConcernedApe said on X. The tour is heading to over 60 cities across the world in 2025 and 2026.

I'm happy to announce the 2nd Stardew Valley concert tour... Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons. This tour will features a larger orchestra, a different musical program, and more visual features. Please check the website for more info! https://t.co/tyZsvKnmXe pic.twitter.com/aWAz6co2ZF — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) November 20, 2024

Here's a list of some of the Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons tour locations and dates.

For more dates, check out the full list on StardewValleyConcert.com.

Tickets for most of the shows go on pre-sale at 9 a.m. local time on Nov. 25, and sales mostly start Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. for the general public.

The previous Festival of Seasons soundtrack tour sold out 63 shows across 13 countries. The Symphony of Seasons tour will feature a 35-piece orchestra playing the game's most memorable tracks while gameplay videos are shown on a screen.