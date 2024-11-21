Watch CBS News
Dates announced for second "Stardew Valley" concert tour, Symphony of Seasons

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

One of the best-selling indie video games of all time is showing off its soundtrack once again with a global orchestral world tour.

The sounds of Stardew Valley, a farm simulator game developed by ConcernedApe, will be featured in the Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons concert tour, ConcernedApe said on X. The tour is heading to over 60 cities across the world in 2025 and 2026.

Here's a list of some of the Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons tour locations and dates.

For more dates, check out the full list on StardewValleyConcert.com

Tickets for most of the shows go on pre-sale at 9 a.m. local time on Nov. 25, and sales mostly start Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. for the general public.

The previous Festival of Seasons soundtrack tour sold out 63 shows across 13 countries. The Symphony of Seasons tour will feature a 35-piece orchestra playing the game's most memorable tracks while gameplay videos are shown on a screen.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

