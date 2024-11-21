Dates announced for second "Stardew Valley" concert tour, Symphony of Seasons
One of the best-selling indie video games of all time is showing off its soundtrack once again with a global orchestral world tour.
The sounds of Stardew Valley, a farm simulator game developed by ConcernedApe, will be featured in the Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons concert tour, ConcernedApe said on X. The tour is heading to over 60 cities across the world in 2025 and 2026.
Here's a list of some of the Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons tour locations and dates.
- Sept. 20, 2025 in Dallas, Texas
- Sept. 21, 2025 in Austin, Texas
- Sept. 27, 2025 in Orlando, Florida
- Sept. 28, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Oct. 1, 2025 in Reading, Pennsylvania
- Oct. 2, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Oct. 4, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey
- Oct. 5, 2025 in Boston, Massassachusetts
- Oct. 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois
- Oct. 15, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan
For more dates, check out the full list on StardewValleyConcert.com.
Tickets for most of the shows go on pre-sale at 9 a.m. local time on Nov. 25, and sales mostly start Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. for the general public.
The previous Festival of Seasons soundtrack tour sold out 63 shows across 13 countries. The Symphony of Seasons tour will feature a 35-piece orchestra playing the game's most memorable tracks while gameplay videos are shown on a screen.