Starbucks workers at Philly location go on 1-day strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starbucks workers are walking the picket line at the store on Broad and Spring Garden Streets on Thursday morning. This one-day strike is happening at more than 100 stores across the United States.

It coincides with one of the company's busiest days of the year, Red Cup Day, when the stores give out their special holiday cups.

Organizers say they're demanding better pay, consistent schedules and more staffing.

Starbucks released a statement about the one day strike:

"Each year, our partners and our customers look forward to Red Cup Day as an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season while creating moments of joy with one another over handcrafted coffee. We are aware that union demonstrations are scheduled at a small number of our U.S. company-owned stores. In those locations where partners choose to participate, we respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity – though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers. We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone. In those stores where partners have elected union-representation, we have been willing and continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith."