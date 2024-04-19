Students say Stanley cup used in attack at Pennsylvania middle school; teen charged

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) - A 13-year-old is facing charges after a student at one Montgomery County middle school was assaulted at lunch with what students describe as a Stanley cup. Upper Gwynedd Township police said the teen will be charged as a juvenile with aggravated assault and other charges.

Parents and students packed the North Penn School District's board meeting Thursday night hoping for more information about an attack at Pennbrook Middle School that happened the day before.

Superintendent Todd Bauer started the meeting with a statement about the attack, which took place at lunchtime Wednesday afternoon. He said a seventh-grade student was assaulted by another student in an alarming attack. As a result, that student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the school was put on lockdown for eight minutes.

The superintendent also said the injured student returned home to recover.

On Thursday night, several students who witnessed the alleged attack spoke publically with their parents standing behind them.

"The girl who got attacked didn't see it because she was faced backward," Emily, a student, said. "All of a sudden, you just hear these terrible loud bangs of the Stanley bouncing off her head in lunch."

"This should not have happened, period," Bauer said. "As an educator, as your superintendent and as a father, I am appalled by what happened. We are currently pursuing the details leading up to this incident and why it occurred. We are also collaborating with our local law enforcement and their investigation as we work to ensure that something like this cannot happen again in our schools. Such behavior has no place in our schools. You expect better, we expect better and certainly I do as well."

Parents questioned the school's response to the attack as well.

"Why were kids left in the room that this incident took place while they were cleaning the blood off the floor?" one parent asked. "My daughter calls me crying hysterically that they're cleaning blood off the floor."

Parents also recalled receiving terrified messages from their kids inside the school at the time of the attack.

"Your worst fear comes to light when you get that call from your kid crying in school," another parent said. "'Mom, help me, I'm scared, there's blood everywhere.' You can't get to them fast enough."

Parents now want to know what happens next with the student who attacked the middle schooler. The superintendent would not comment citing due process and privacy.

Bauer sent a statement to the Pennbrook Middle School community:

Good evening Pennbrook Families and Staff, I am writing to you this evening regarding the serious incident that took place today during the seventh grade lunch. This afternoon, Dr. Taylor sent a communication to families (see below) immediately following the situation alerting you that an incident occurred and that a "hold" was put in place. Since that time, the administration has been working with law enforcement and the families of the students involved to better understand what happened so that we can provide updated and accurate information. As a school district, we aspire to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students and staff. A student sustained serious injuries as a result of another student's actions. I have been in contact with this student's family and will continue to work with them throughout the recovery process. The family has requested and deserves privacy as the student recovers. I also recognize that the other students present were alarmed and scared by what they witnessed. This is completely understandable, and Dr. Taylor has been working with our counseling department and the district-wide traumatic event response team to support students in the upcoming days. Dr. Taylor intends to meet with each grade tomorrow morning to address today's incident and to discuss the supportive measures that will be provided, including additional counselors. I also want to acknowledge that there are rumors circulating regarding the other student involved in today's incident. Some have implied that the student was expelled from another NPSD middle school for violent in-school behavior and transferred to Pennbrook. It has also been reported that the student was expelled from another school for violent behavior. Both of these assertions are false. I have also been in contact with this family and recognize that they also need support as a result of this incident. I know Pennbrook Middle School to be a safe school where our students learn and grow under the guidance of caring adults. Today's incident is extremely disappointing and concerning, but it does not represent the values and qualities you and I have grown to know. Tomorrow, we will take the necessary steps to restore your confidence and support our students and staff in the process of healing from today's traumatic incident. We will also continue to work with local law enforcement to support their investigation.

What is a Stanley cup?

Earlier this year, Stanley cups became a cultural cachet through social media. The tumblers caused shopping mayhem at Target and other stores across the country, with some shoppers pushing, shoving and shouting at each other to grab one.

Stanley is popular for its large water bottles with handles - the bottles are called Quenchers. The water bottles are sold in the U.S., Brazil, New Zealand, Europe, Japan and the U.K.